Samsung's Upcoming Flagship to Feature Frame Rate Booster for Enhanced Gaming

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC , but a new leak suggests the Galaxy flagship series might offer more than just raw performance. According to recent information, Samsung could introduce a new gaming mode designed to double frame rates during gameplay.

Game Assist: A More Useful Tool for Samsung Galaxy?

The leak, shared by Jukanlosreve on X (formerly Twitter), reveals a feature called Game Assist. While it’s unclear if this is an entirely new tool or an enhancement of the existing Game Booster Plus, the mode appears to be optional, allowing users to toggle it on during gaming sessions.

The leaked details suggest that Game Assist will upscale games locked at 60 Hz to 120 Hz, providing a smoother and more immersive experience. The feature also reportedly boosts performance while minimizing heat generation, which is often a concern during intense gaming.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 (Ultra) may debut with the new Game Assist feature to boost frame rate. / © X.com/u/Jukanlosreve

The core of this innovation seems to lie in Qualcomm’s Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 (AFME 2.0), a technology first introduced with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and now integrated into the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

AFME 2.0 utilizes frame interpolation to create additional frames, effectively doubling the frame rate in supported games. This process has the potential to deliver smoother visuals while preserving realistic graphical details, all without significantly increasing power consumption.

How Does Game Assist Differ from Frame Booster?

Samsung already offers a Frame Booster feature within Game Booster Plus, but this primarily focuses on stabilizing frame rates and reducing stutters rather than increasing frequency or interpolating additional frames. Frame Booster is available on many premium Galaxy devices, including earlier Galaxy S models.

In contrast, Game Assist appears to be a next-level tool aimed specifically at enhancing frame rates, setting it apart from its predecessors. However, the feature might be exclusive to devices equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite or future Qualcomm chipsets rather than being tied to the One UI 7 the Galaxy S25 series will boot.

Samsung isn’t the only brand advancing gaming performance. The OnePlus 12 (review), for instance, uses HyperBoost mode powered by its new Trinity Engine to deliver enhanced stabilization. However, Samsung’s move toward frame interpolation technology could set a new benchmark for mobile gaming.

What Other Changes Are Rumored for the Galaxy S25?

Samsung's Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra are widely rumored to be announced in January. In addition to the new chip, the Galaxy flagships are said to bring a refreshed design, while we might see a more noticeable change in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Apart from the Galaxy S25 Ultra which could get an updated rear camera setup, the standard Galaxy S25 models may get the same cameras as the Galaxy S24.

What’s your experience with Game Booster Plus or similar gaming tools? Share your thoughts in the comments!