Samsung to end support for select Galaxy A devices next year

All devices have a predetermined life-cycle and maintaining support for them is not cheap. Now, the time has come for some Samsung devices to enter their final stage of support, with firmware updates coming only once every 6 months.

TL;DR

Older devices from the A series are entering a biannual firmware update cycle.

These devices are the A20s, A30s, A50s and A70s.

The devices are expected to receive updates for one more year.

Samsung started rolling out their latest November 2021 security update for their devices, patching various security holes in the OneUI. Since it is also one of the last updates of the year, the South Korean giant also decided to downgrade some of its older devices to a biannual firmware update cycle, the final one before it completely cuts support next year.

The devices Galaxy A20s, A30s, A50s and A70s, that received their security updates once every three months, will now be moved to a lower tier, getting one update every six months for the rest of the year. Under normal circumstances the devices will receive support for the rest of 2022. The devices are already 3 years old, being released in 2019.

3 years later and this A30 still looks elegant! / © NextPit

Samsung has been known to support their devices for a long time, at least in comparison to the Android world, with consistent security and Android updates. Flagships are prioritized, but even the entry level A series receives a decent amount of patches. The aforementioned devices have already received their final Android 11 update running through Samsungs OneUI 3.0.

Looking for a new device?: The best Samsung smartphones of 2021

What does this mean? Well, after a device is dropped from the support list, it means it will no longer receive security updates. This translates to bigger vulnerability from digital attacks and other exploits. This is not to say that the device will be unusable; The majority of applications are still expected to work for several years on these devices, as long as their specs can keep up with the requirements.

How to update your Samsung device:

Back in 2019 the A70 was considered a camera powerhouse for its class with 3 sensors! / © NextPit

If you have a Samsung device and you wish to get the latest update all you have to do is go to Settings and tap on Security Updates > Download and Install. Some devices also have a separate security update button which can be found in Settings > Biometrics and Security > Security Updates.

Keep in mind that not all devices receive the updates at the same time. Factors such as region, how new your device is or the Series will determine the priority Samsung will give in the update cycle.

Are you using an A20s, A30s, A50s or A70s? Are you planning to upgrade soon? Let us know in the comments!