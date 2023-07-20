Samsung Adds Ambient Temperature Measurement on Galaxy Watches

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review) debuted with a skin temperature sensor, but until now, the feature has only been integrated on cycle and sleep tracking, limiting its many uses. Now, Samsung announced it is activating more functions like ambient temperature measurement through the Thermo Check app, which will be available first on the Galaxy Watch 6 .

Samsung said the new Galaxy Watch app will leverage the infrared technology used in the temperature sensor on compatible Galaxy Watch models. This would allow the app for contactless temperature readings of surroundings. For example, users will be able to measure the water they are about to swim or even the meals they are about to eat. However, it's unclear what other on-demand capabilities are in tow.

In addition to the Thermo Check app, the South Koreans are also rolling out its Skin Temperature API. This would provide access to other companies to create third-party applications utilizing the temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung announces new Galaxy Watch apps: Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check app, and WhatsApp. / © Samsung

The app will launch on the Google Play Store later, but it is only supporting the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at start before it is expanded to the Galaxy Watch 5 duo. It also requires a paired Android smartphone to run the tool.

Beyond the new temperature-based app, Samsung is releasing the dedicated WhatsApp app for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 on the Play Store, allowing to send messages or answer calls right on their wrist. Meanwhile, the new Samsung Wallet watch app will be available later in summer.

Samsung is scheduled the second Unpacked on July 26 where it will officially reveal the Galaxy Watch 6 sporting thinner bezels alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the upgraded Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. The event will also be streamed live online.

Which other areas would you like to see the Galaxy Watch temperature sensor being used? Should Samsung introduce an on-demand monitoring feature? Share with us your thoughts.