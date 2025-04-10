Samsung is updating its smart home platform, SmartThings, with significant new changes and upgrades as part of its promised quarterly updates. Among the most notable enhancements are the integration of Samsung Health for more personalized automation, direct audio broadcasting within the app, and expanded Matter compatibility .

SmartThings has consistently been the go-to smart home management platform for Samsung and compatible smart home devices. This latest update enhances its functionality with Samsung's smartwatches and trackers to deliver improved automation and better well-being for users through personalized insights derived from these wearables.

Connected Devices, Better Sleep

As part of this integration, users will now be able to access detailed sleep environment reports within the SmartThings app, in addition to the overview provided by Galaxy Briefing. These sleep environment reports will include summarized data and metrics such as temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide levels, and light intensity levels recorded by smart home sensors, along with actionable insights on how to improve sleep quality.

Samsung updates SmartThings, adding connected Galaxy wearables and sleep environment report. / © Samsung

Furthermore, the integration of Samsung Health will enable connected routines between smart home devices and Galaxy wearables. For example, smart lights and smart TVs can be automatically switched on or off based on the user's sleep and wake times as recorded by their smartwatch.

Meanwhile, Samsung is enhancing the automation features within the app by introducing support for custom and recurring routines on weekly, monthly, and yearly schedules. Custom actions will allow users to, for instance, have their TV start on a specific channel, while periodic routines will enable them to set different light modes for various occasions.

Real-Time Audio Broadcast and Support for Matter 1.4

The latest update also introduces broadcasting support to the app, allowing users to send audio messages remotely to speakers connected within the app. This feature is particularly useful for family reminders and notifications. Samsung states that the broadcast occurs in real-time and supports both smart Samsung and third-party speakers such as Amazon's Echo and Google's Nest integrated into the app.

SmartThings gains voice/audio broadcast feature for connected smart home speakers. / © Samsung

In November of last year, the Matter 1.4 standard was announced, adding new types of smart home devices to the IoT ecosystem. The SmartThings update incorporates this support, meaning users can now integrate devices like heat pumps, water heaters, battery management systems, and solar panels into their smart home setup.

Samsung's Calm Onboarding experience will also extend its support to third-party smart home devices purchased through Samsung. This tool facilitates a seamless setup process, from the initial power-on to connecting with SmartThings. This feature will initially be available in South Korea, with plans for expansion to more countries in the future.

Which of the new features and changes in SmartThings do you find most useful? Do these advancements make Samsung's smart home platform a compelling choice for you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.