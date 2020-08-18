These Samsung smartphones will receive long-term Android updates

A few days ago there were already reports that Samsung could extend the list of its smartphones that will be provided with Android updates over several years. Now the South Korean company has officially confirmed these reports in a press release.

In the announcement, Samsung explains which smartphones, foldables and tablets will receive updates to the operating system over "three generations of Android". The program was already announced during the presentation of the Note 20. As expected, the announcement includes devices starting with the Galaxy S10, which was introduced last year.

If there is no change in the choice of name or timing of new Android versions, owners of a Galaxy S20, for example, can look forward to a total of three upcoming Android versions. According to Samsung, the S20 series should also be the first to receive the update to Android 11. According to current planning, the updates would last until Android 13 in 2022.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra owners can look forward to long-term Android updates / © NextPit

As expected, the list published by Samsung includes not only the flagships of the S or Note series, but also Galaxy-A smartphones. It also provides clarity for owners of the foldable smartphones and tablets.

Samsung: These devices will receive Android updates for a long time

These devices are supplied with Android updates by the South Koreans over three generations:

Galaxy S: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 as well as the S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and future S series devices

Galaxy Note: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and future Note series devices

Galaxy Foldable: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and future Z Series devices

Galaxy A: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and selected future A-series devices

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and future Tab-S devices

However, Samsung does not provide any information on when exactly or how fast a device will receive the respective update. The availability of an update may also vary by region and device, according to the company.

Samsung wants to use the longer-term updates to support users who use their devices for longer and longer periods of time and do not buy a new smartphone or tablet every two years. It is to be hoped that other smartphone manufacturers will also promise long-term software support in the future.