Samsung resumes updating its devices to Android 12

After canceling the rollout of the operating system update for the latest flagship phones, Samsung managed to resume the update still in 2021. This week, Galaxy S21 , Galaxy Z Flip 3 , and Galaxy Z Fold 3 series models started receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4 update package.

After fixing incompatibility with Google Play system, Samsung resumes update to Android 12.

The new version of the Galaxy S21 series firmware is G99xBXXS3BULC (global market).

(global market). On the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 the new firmware becomes F711xxxS2BUL6 and F926xxxS1BUL6 respectively.

and respectively. The Android security patch level of these builds is December 2021.

On December 22, Samsung suspended the One UI 4 update shipping for the flagships announced in 2021 because of an incompatibility with the new version of Google Play system. The problem was first verified in Korea, the company's headquarters, and caused the devices to become unusable.

Samsung officially released One UI 4 based on Android 12 on November 15 and pushed it first to its flagship devices. The Galaxy S21 series models were the first to get it, which was soon followed by the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold families.

Finally, we hope Samsung ended the year by overcoming the problems with the OS update on its flagship smartphones. Besides Samsung, OnePlus went through the same headache with a buggy OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. And even Google didn't escape this time.

