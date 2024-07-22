Samsung smartphones and tablets are extremely popular worldwide, which means any security vulnerability would pose a huge risk on a global scale. If you are a Samsung tablet or smartphone owner, you might want to jump at the chance to address a particularly dangerous security vulnerability with the latest Samsung update for your device.

Last Friday, we witnessed first-hand how a seemingly inconsequential update could result in dire consequences. Airplanes were grounded, surgeries had to be postponed, TV stations ceased their operations temporarily, all because of a security company's software update from CrowdStrike which did not do what it was supposed to. Nevertheless, we will continue to receive updates for modern software from many companies in the future, and that includes Samsung.

Samsung to release update: The next patch is particularly important

The South Koreans recently announced the August update for Samsung Galaxy devices will be particularly important. This is because the August patch for smartphones and tablets is expected to close a particularly dangerous, so-called zero-day security vulnerability. It already caused a stir on Google's Pixel smartphones in recent weeks. Shortly after, it was revealed that other Android devices could also be affected, apart from Google handsets.

Samsung as one of the largest Android customers naturally has a reason to take immediate action. The electronics company announced to Forbes that it wants to eliminate the newly discovered vulnerability on Galaxy smartphones and tablets as soon as possible, preferably this August.

However, it may take a little longer in some cases because plenty also hinges on the device and network operator as to when the corresponding patch will actually be available. However, it is certain that once the August update is available, all users should install it as soon as possible.

Samsung is moving faster than expected with important update

The danger of the newly discovered security vulnerability is evident when we look at what happened in June. After the security vulnerability was exposed, the US government decided that federal employees could only continue to use their Pixel smartphones after applying an already available update.

Otherwise, the devices had to be turned off. Originally, it mentioned the development of a suitable update for other Android devices would take about three months. Thankfully when it comes to Samsung, things are moving at a much faster rate.

Are you a Samsung device owner? Would this cement your trust in Samsung more when it comes to buying future products?