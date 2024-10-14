Samsung is now rolling out One UI based on Tizen OS 8.0 to its select smart TVs following the announcement of the software at SDC earlier this month. The update unifies the experience across more Samsung devices beyond mobile devices and adds new features, including wider support of the Multi Control feature.

Multi Control was introduced in One UI 5 and was available first with Samsung Galaxy laptops and Galaxy smartphones. Once set up and enabled, it functions to share the keyboard and mouse (trackpad) from the laptop to control the handset. Likewise, it also makes file transfer seamless between the two devices with just a drag-and-drop.

Samsung expanded Multi Control to the Samsung monitors and smart TVs, and now they're adding it to more large-screen devices through the update which is now hitting some 2023 models (via SamMobile).

Other changes in One UI for TV: Refreshed UI, camera feeds, and smartwatch data

Apart from Multi Control, the update also brings an updated interface that overhauled the home screen adding personalized, Live, and Apps tabs. Plus, a new Samsung Daily+ debuts on the home screen offering curated content while the Daily Board now supports wallpaper and widget customizations.

Accessibility Shortcut also gets automatic arrangement based on usage. Other new additions include the "Samsung TV Plus" category in the main program menu and recent search and related content in the search.

If you have smart cameras set up in the Smart Things in the mobile app, it is now possible to manage and view their live feed in your Samsung smart TV. On the wearable section, users can view their workout data from the Galaxy Watch on the TV.

There are further quality-of-life changes, too, which add more languages to the on-screen keypad. On the other hand, the drag-and-drop is enhanced when utilized with a paired smartphone. Lastly, using mirroring is now compatible with mouse and keyboard controls.

Have you got a Samsung smart TV at home and have you received the update? Share with us the other changes you have found.