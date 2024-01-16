Optimized One UI 6.1 Update is Confirmed for These Galaxy Phones

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is not only debuting with an updated set of hardware, but they are also set to boot on the latest One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 OS which tags an array of new features. Samsung has not confirmed yet which other Galaxy phone and Galaxy tablet models will be updated to the new firmware. However, an initial list is being leaked.

According to tech enthusiast and leaker Tarun Vats, Samsung is already testing the One UI 6.1 build for some older Galaxy devices. Namely, the list includes the latest foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) and last year's Galaxy S23 flagships. Samsung's 2022 foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the candy bar Galaxy S22 line are said to be covered as well.

As for the mid-range and budget Samsung phones, the Galaxy A54 (review) and Galaxy A34 (review) are both listed together with the Galaxy S21 FE, too. It is also safe to assume that those Galaxy devices compatible with the One UI 6 update will be upgraded to the upcoming firmware. Right now, here are the confirmed Galaxy models:

Samsung Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 / Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A34

Notably, the list above doesn't bring any big surprises, but rather provides an outlook that the One UI 6.1 update may likely hit these models first.

Unfortunately, there is no specified timeline when the software update should hit these devices or when users can start downloading the new build. However, it's expected Samsung will announce more details once the Galaxy S24 becomes official tomorrow.

What's new on One UI 6.1

Regarding the new features and changes on One UI 6.1, it is previously leaked that this comes with new charging modes to protect and stretch the battery health of Samsung's phones and tablets. Leaker Ice Universe also claimed that the software is heavily optimizing the Android experience by reducing lags in animation and making the overall performance smoother.

In addition, the same source suggested that the One UI 6.1 will debut with an enhanced lock screen customization, allowing users to download new clock styles and fonts from the Galaxy Store. As for the Galaxy S24's new Galaxy AI features, it's unclear if the wallpaper generator and other AI tools are also arriving to older Galaxy smartphones.

What else would you like to see from the One UI 6.1 update? We'd like to hear your suggestions.