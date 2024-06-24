Samsung users can look forward to a major update that includes Android 15 this fall, although the update may be delayed. The reason? There is an additional update that Samsung has already planned for the summer.

According to insider Ice Universe, Samsung plans to release an update for Samsung smartphones this summer. Despite carrying a seemingly minimal One UI 6.1.1 version number, the update is expected to introduce several new features.

Samsung One UI 6.1.1 is coming this summer

In just a few weeks, Samsung will launch its new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldable smartphones. These two handsets will arrive with One UI 6.1.1 directly out of the box. However, the update is expected to be available shortly after for other Samsung smartphones as well. In other words, existing customers will also be able to enjoy these features found in the new foldable smartphones.

The specific features have not been detailed at press time. Many of the new features are expected to focus on artificial intelligence, further enhancing Samsung's leading role in this area before Apple launches iOS 18 in September. However, there will also be improvements in the camera. Major changes to the user interface are planned for the Android 15 update in the fall.

Android 15 will be delayed

However, the unusually large update in the summer is expected to play a role in the delay of Android 15's release. The extent of this delay is unknown. Over the past years, Samsung has always been one of the first manufacturers to deliver the latest Android version to its customers after Google and its Pixel range.

A few years ago, they surprised everyone with a release in December, followed by November a year after that, and in October last year. This year, Samsung users most probably won't have to wait too long for the Android 15 update.

Android 15 will arrive with Samsung's One UI 7.0 interface and will not only offer new features but also certain design changes. Except a few entry-level models, the update will be available for all Samsung smartphones released in the past few years.

On the other hand, only selected smartphones are expected to receive One UI 6.1.1 this summer. These include the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S23 series, as well as the foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

Do you own any of the Samsung smartphones eligible for the new features in One UI 6.1.1? Do you plan to purchase a new Samsung smartphone if yours is obsolete?