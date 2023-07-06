More High-res Images of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 Leaked

Today, Samsung has officially confirmed the date and time for its Unpacked event which will kick off on July 26 alongside a teaser of the next-gen foldable clamshell . But in a separate case, sets of high-res official pictures of the devices the company expected to announce are shared, including the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Z Fold 5 .

Samsung Unpacked live stream schedule

Following the announcement of the venue for Samsung's second Unpacked last month, the company is providing more details about the event. In a press release, they mentioned that this is the first time the Unpacked will be held in South Korea. It added that the keynote will be streamed live on its website, newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 4:00 AM PT (Pacific Time) or 8:00 PM local time in the country.

Samsung has also teased the unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 5 through a short clip. While it doesn't reveal much about the device aside from the side view, the alleged pictures of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 have already been extensively leaked several times, providing no surprises to the teaser. Even now, new renders of these handsets have appeared.

Samsung's Unpacked will be livestreamed on July 26 starting at 4:00 AM PT or 8:00 PM local time. / © Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 new colors

Courtesy of WinFuture, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is shown in three colorways. There is a light gold, black, and the light blue with a hint of purple. In terms of design, the flagship foldable handset is little different from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review) except for the minor touches at the back. Plus, there is no folded view of the device, so it's hard to tell if the rumored gap has been completely removed.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors. / © WinFuture.de

Going to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it is presented in four paint jobs that include the pink and new green. The bigger cover screen in tabbed folder form is also seen, which is said to run optimized Samsung and Google apps. Again, it's indistinguishable from these materials if the clamshell is sporting a gap-less design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung's new clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5. / © WinFuture.de

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is almost unchanged from the Galaxy Tab S8

The renders of Samsung's three Galaxy Tab S9 models are uncovered as well, which depict of almost similar design to the Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra we've reviewed. It is easily noticeable that the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 has slightly thicker bezels than the Plus version. There is also a single rear camera on the back as opposed to the dual camera setup of the Plus and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (upper left), Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (upper left), and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (center). / © WinFuture.de

As for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the notch on the front is retained and should house two selfie snappers. Its bezels are evidently thinner than the two cheaper slabs. Unfortunately, only a single gray color has been shown for the trio here, so it's unclear if we will be getting new hues in addition to it.

More than the exterior, all of these devices are believed to be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, they should be running on the OneUI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 OS at launch, although they should be updated to Android 14 OS as early as this year.