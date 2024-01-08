Hot topics

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Might First to Feature 'IronFlex' Display

Samsung arguably makes some of the most durable foldable smartphones on the market. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) both debuted as among the first foldables to feature dust resistance on top of having water proofing. It now appears Samsung might be working to make the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 even sturdier than their predecessors.

In an uncovered filing (via Galaxy Club), Samsung has recently filed a trademark called IronFlex in South Korea's Intellectual Property Office. Essentially, the new label is described as a foldable OLED display panel that to be used in foldable smartphones. However, it was also mentioned that the range could cover other form of devices such as wearable, TVs, and laptops.

Not much else is detailed aside from the name, but the included 'Flex' keyword adds familiarity as with the existing features on Samsung's foldable smartphones. Hence, it does open the possibility that the feature will arrive first on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 that are set to be announced sometime this year.

Samsung's IronFlex Trademark
Samsung files a new IronFlex trademark in Korea / © kipris.or.kr

And for what's it worth, the IronFlex might mean of folding display panels with increased robustness compared to the current panels on Samsung's devices. With such note, the company conservatively rates the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 with average folding times at 200,000 despite these Galaxy devices lasting more than what they're advertised with, and even beating some alternatives with higher ratings.

But even so, the IronFlex technology could be utilized on Samsung's Galaxy XR headset as well, which is rumored to be made official alongside these foldables. The headset is tipped as a premium entry that will rival the likes of Apple's Vision Pro. Additionally, it could be powered by the new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip that Qualcomm recently announced.

What do you think the IronFlex is going to mean? Would you wish that Samsung will incorporate tougher display panels on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6? Share with us your answers in the comments.

Via: Galaxy Club

