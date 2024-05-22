Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Stand Out with this Small Change

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

In just a few months going to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch, more leaks about Samsung's next-gen foldable smartphones continue to pile up. A fresh report is now detailing a small but noteworthy changes particularly in the full-folding Galaxy model.

End of the stubborn crease

Published on X (formerly), reliable leaker Ice Universe touts that the Galaxy Z Fold 6's main flexible screen will still exhibit prominent “creases,”
but it added this has been reduced, citing the information gathered from testers.

It should be noted that the display crease is one of the major design drawbacks in Samsung's foldable smartphones that has not been resolved even in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review). Hence, any improvements in the crease in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be a welcome change.

While the report is light on details, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could likely utilize the same display tech as the one rumored in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Accordingly, the upcoming flip smartphone will use a thicker UTG (ultra-thin glass) protection on top of the folding screen, which will add extra durability while reducing the groove in the middle.

New rings, better cameras?

In a separate post, the leaker is also claiming that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a redesigned camera rings in its triple module. This was depicted in an AI generated image show of a grooved spun layout surrounding the optics of the camera. It's safe to say the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also carry the same accent, although in a smaller module.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's alleged redesigned camera rings
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is reportedly featuring this redesigned camera rings. / © Twitter/u/IceUniverse

Unfortunately, there was no information whether the new rings mean of upgraded camera specifications such as an improved lens or bigger sensor size. But based on a more dated rumor, Samsung is likely carrying over the same cameras from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, although there could still be enhancements in the software front.

Beyond the camera, renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 show the foldable handset is boasting a wider aspect ratio and new chassis with a flat frame that is closer to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). Lastly, Samsung is expected to announce the device alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July.

Do you think the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping as a more exciting upgrade than the Galaxy Z Fold 5? We want to hear your opinion in the comment section.

Source: Ice Universe on X

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

