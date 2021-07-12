Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 2

About a month before the presentation, more and more details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are piling up. Thanks to the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA we just learned that the Koreans' next foldable will be slimmer than its predecessor.

The leaks and info on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are piling up. No wonder, the unveiling is already coming up in pretty much exactly four weeks as part of the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Now we're getting new details from the TENAA regulatory body, which reveals some exciting new details about the Foldable.

Thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 despite larger battery.

Compared to other often flabby leaks, the information from the TENAA is of course more reliable. According to the entry, the Z Fold 3's (SM-F9260) battery capacity will be 4,500 mAh. This is not spectacular if we remember the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (review), where the device also featured a dual battery with a total of 4,500 mAh.

However, what makes it more exciting is that despite the total battery size remaining the same, it will be a slimmer smartphone – with two batteries with 2,155 and 2,345 mAh. Indeed, the dimensions are listed by TENAA as 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm, half a millimeter thinner than the 6.9 mm of last year's model.

This is what the new Fold Z 3 is supposed to look like / © Samsung via IceUniverse

The display size of 6.2 inches also appears in the details, which is likely to refer to the outer cover display. The inner screen is rumored to have a size of 7.6 inches, so the panel dimensions should remain largely untouched.

The fact that the TENAA info also reveals dual-SIM, Bluetooth and similar obviousness at the same time is less spectacular than the discussion about whether an under-display cam will actually be built in, whether S Pen support will be confirmed, what colors we'll see and whether it will be Snapdragon 888 powering the foldable.

Let's just wait and see if the next leaks can confirm these speculations. Anyway, we'll keep you updated here, we promise!