Galaxy Z Flip 6 Might Still Feature a Game-Changing Cover Display

nextpit Galaxy Z Flip5 Cover Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Recently, developments surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have proved to be quite contradictory. The first was speculation about the forthcoming clamshell foldable bringing a wider cover panel that adopts an edge-to-edge design. That was then refuted by third-party renders depicting the device closely mirroring most of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's (review) design. Now, a fresh rumor adds more fuel to the fire by lending credence to the former claim while suggesting even beefier specs.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 feature an edge-to-edge cover display?

Regular tipster TheGalox shared the alleged key specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Based on that, the handset features a larger 3.9-inch cover display compared to its predecessor. That is a notable contradiction from earlier rumors that described an unchanged 3.4-inch secondary screen with a tabbed folder design. 

Moreover, the latest rumor seems to support the early report from notable leaker and consultant Ross Young. Back in December 2023, Young, known for having a fairly solid track record, reported both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will sport larger cover displays. He further described how the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will utilize a 3.9-inch panel that is larger than the one in Motorola's Razr+ 2023 (review).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features: Cover widgets on the outer display
While Samsung offers a limited list of apps for the cover display by default, the Good Lock app enables the use of even video streaming services on the outer display / © nextpit

If both claims hold any water, it will be another sizeable upgrade for Samsung's clamshell lineup, as last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 already arrived with a much larger 3.4-inch cover display compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

What else could be new on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6?

Beyond the cover display, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was listed with major hardware improvements, which include a new hinge and revamped internals. The South Koreans also mentioned incorporating a tougher Gorilla Glass Armor in the device similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review).

Moreover, it was touted the clamshell Samsung Galaxy phone features a larger vapor chamber cooling system and up to 12 GB RAM to supplement the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The new chipset should enable on-device AI capabilities that have debuted on the Galaxy S24 series. A bigger battery capacity rated at 4,000 mAh could also provide a longer endurance.

At the same time, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to gain extended software support with up to 7 years of Android OS upgrades.

Do you think Samsung is bringing worthy changes to the Galaxy Z Flip 6? In your case, what are the biggest features you want to see? Share your answers with us in the comments.

Source: The Galox on X

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

