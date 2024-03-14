Galaxy Z Flip 6 Might Still Feature a Game-Changing Cover Display
Recently, developments surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have proved to be quite contradictory. The first was speculation about the forthcoming clamshell foldable bringing a wider cover panel that adopts an edge-to-edge design. That was then refuted by third-party renders depicting the device closely mirroring most of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's (review) design. Now, a fresh rumor adds more fuel to the fire by lending credence to the former claim while suggesting even beefier specs.
Will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 feature an edge-to-edge cover display?
Regular tipster TheGalox shared the alleged key specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Based on that, the handset features a larger 3.9-inch cover display compared to its predecessor. That is a notable contradiction from earlier rumors that described an unchanged 3.4-inch secondary screen with a tabbed folder design.
Moreover, the latest rumor seems to support the early report from notable leaker and consultant Ross Young. Back in December 2023, Young, known for having a fairly solid track record, reported both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will sport larger cover displays. He further described how the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will utilize a 3.9-inch panel that is larger than the one in Motorola's Razr+ 2023 (review).
If both claims hold any water, it will be another sizeable upgrade for Samsung's clamshell lineup, as last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 already arrived with a much larger 3.4-inch cover display compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
What else could be new on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6?
Beyond the cover display, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was listed with major hardware improvements, which include a new hinge and revamped internals. The South Koreans also mentioned incorporating a tougher Gorilla Glass Armor in the device similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review).
Moreover, it was touted the clamshell Samsung Galaxy phone features a larger vapor chamber cooling system and up to 12 GB RAM to supplement the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The new chipset should enable on-device AI capabilities that have debuted on the Galaxy S24 series. A bigger battery capacity rated at 4,000 mAh could also provide a longer endurance.
At the same time, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to gain extended software support with up to 7 years of Android OS upgrades.
Do you think Samsung is bringing worthy changes to the Galaxy Z Flip 6? In your case, what are the biggest features you want to see? Share your answers with us in the comments.
Source: The Galox on X
