Although Samsung has scheduled the supposed unveiling of its next-gen foldable smartphones on July 10, it doesn't mean the leak train is stopping anytime soon. In an apparent leak, the full specs and major AI features of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have surfaced ahead of the Unpacked event .

In the marketing materials shared by notable leaker Evan Blass, these detail many of the rumored features of the company's upcoming foldable smartphones. But they also showcase the fresh upgrades the duo are bringing, which include a dust resistance rating and AI-powered interpreter and zoom mode.

Flip 6 gets a vapor chamber and bigger battery and camera

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the flip smartphone is mostly unchanged from the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) on the outside. But upon inspection it mentioned that it comes with improved armor aluminum chassis and IP48 certification. The latter means it can withstand lints or debris larger than 1 mm in addition to retaining the 1.5 meter water resistance.

In addition, it listed the new flip handset is still protected by Gorilla Victus 2 in both front and back panels while it keeps the same 3.4-inch cover and 6.7-inch main displays. The dimensions and weight are almost unchanged as well, but despite it, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a larger 4000 mAh battery capacity up from 300 mAh.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaked with an upgrade 50 MP primary camera. / © Samsung / Evan Blass

More importantly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will utilize a vapor chamber cooling, which is the first for the clamshell line. This should improve heat management for the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that is powering the foldable. The chip is coupled with a larger 12 GB of RAM.

Another big upgrade to the new flip handset is the 50 MP new main camera that replaces the archaic 12 MP. This enables a comparable 2x zoom and new features like automatic AI zoom.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner and lighter

Similar to the flip counterpart, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also getting IP48 dust and water resistance. However, the most immediate changes are significantly visible on the exterior with the butterfly-folding device featuring a boxier form.

This results in thinner but wider dimensions at 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm unfolded compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5's 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm scale. Plus, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is going to be lighter by tipping the scale at 239 grams, which is 14 grams lighter than its predecessor.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner and lighter than the Fold 5. / © Samsung / Evan Blass

The main flexible AMOLED screen's size is retained at 7.6-inch while the cover display is a notch wider at 6.3-inch. Samsung touts that both panels peak 2600 nits or 1.6x brighter than on the previous Fold.

Elsewhere, the new full-folding phone has the same 4400 mAh battery and triple rear camera helmed by a 50 MP wide. It is fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage.

There are also new AI-powered interpreter that utilize the two displays of the device for live translation. The new Note Assist can use for transcribing audio recordings or creating summaries.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Do you think these changes are worth the upgrade if you're coming from older Galaxy foldable phones? Let us know in the comments.