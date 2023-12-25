Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Price is Good News for Rugged Phone Fans

In addition to the Galaxy S24 trio and mid-range Galaxy A55, Samsung could also refresh its rugged smartphone line in the first half of 2024. After the Galaxy XCover 7 pictures were surfaced last month, alleged pricing of the handset has now been revealed, indicating of a competitive positioning.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 price

According to WinFuture's resident journalist Roland Quandt, Samsung's Galaxy XCover 7 will be priced for €400 ($440) in Europe. This will come with a memory configuration of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. However, it was not mentioned if there will be options available with larger memory setups at higher costs.

While this is not quite a big surprise as suggested by the non-pro branding of the Galaxy XCover 7, it does say we are getting a much lower price entry for Samsung's next-gen rugged smartphone range. For reference, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro that we reviewed was launched for about €600 ($650 in the US before taxes), which is a steep option for those who are looking for a device that has a tougher protection.

Alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 rugged smartphone / © Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 specs

As for the specs, the Galaxy XCover 7 is confirmed to feature a new look with a suitcase-type back cover along with an extra programmable button and single rear camera. And similar to its predecessor, it should boast drop-to-concrete resistance and military grade certification on top of IP68.

Furthermore, it is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen in full-HD resolution and a V-shaped notch. By the looks of it, it could retain the removable battery cell as well, although the exact mAh capacity is unknown. At the same time, details about the processor of the Galaxy XCover 7 are still unclear. It might be safe to say it may debut with one of Samsung's in-house Exynos chipsets after all.

There is no word on when it will go official and when it will make its way to shelves. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was announced in June 2022, so it appears the XCover series is due for a refresh.

Do you intend to buy the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 once it becomes available? What processor do you think Samsung should enlist in it? We look forward to hearing your answers in the comments.