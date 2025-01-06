The Galaxy Watch already offers the ability to control a connected smart TV, but Samsung’s implementation is currently limited to basic touch controls and navigation. A recent discovery suggests the Galaxy Watch may soon support air gestures, bringing a more advanced and intuitive control system for users.

At present, the Galaxy Watch pairs with Samsung TVs via the SmartThings app, providing virtual buttons on a touchpad interface. These buttons enable users to change channels, adjust the volume, and navigate using a directional pad. The addition of air gesture support could take this functionality further by utilizing the Galaxy Watch’s universal gesture capabilities for a more seamless experience.

As revealed in the decompiled code of the latest SmartThings app for WearOS (via Android Authority), Samsung is working on a feature known as "pointer mode." This new mode, based on the findings, can be activated by shaking your hand. However, enabling pointer mode will require users to disable all other hand gestures, including the Universal Gesture feature.

What Can the Galaxy Watch Pointer Mode Do?

Pointer mode offers several gesture-based controls to navigate and interact with a Samsung TV. For example, pinching allows users to select an item or confirm an option while clenching a fist takes them back to the previous menu. A double clench returns the user to the home screen, and twisting the wrist performs a play/pause action.

In addition, wrist movements can be used to control the on-screen cursor, similar to the existing pointer and scroll features on the Galaxy Watch. For models equipped with a rotating bezel, scrolling through menus can also be done using the bezel.

Compared to the touchpad, the new pointer mode would offer a hands-free, intuitive method to control the TV, making it easier to navigate and manage entertainment without reaching for a physical remote.

It’s important to note that pointer mode may not be compatible with every app. However, it is expected to be compatible with most first-party apps on Samsung TVs, including the Samsung browser and popular streaming services like Netflix.

At press time, Samsung has not confirmed when pointer mode will launch or which Galaxy Watch models will support the feature. However, based on the evidence uncovered, it seems likely this new functionality will roll out sometime this year.

Have you tried using the TV remote app on your Galaxy Watch to control your TV? Share your experience in the comments below!