Galaxy Watch 4: Samsung teases new One UI Watch at MWC 2020

In the period leading up to Samsung's presentation at MWC, all signs pointed to a new smartwatch! The internet assumed that the manufacturer would introduce the new Galaxy Watch 4 . However, the new smartwatch was only teased briefly and focused on One UI Watch. Even though, what Google and Samsung are creating with it is no less exciting.

Samsung's smartwatch fan base is likely to walk out of the evening of June 28 with mixed feelings. Those who were looking forward to technical details and a price for the new Galaxy Watch 4 were disappointed. What Samsung showed off at Mobile World Congress 2021, nevertheless, is no less exciting. Because we now know that Samsung's smartwatches will be running an operating system called One UI Watch in the future.

As was made clear at Google I/O in May, Samsung will be moving away from its own "Tizen" operating system for wearables. Google's WearOS and Tizen are now merging and going by the name "One UI Watch". A naming scheme laid out to Samsung's customized Android version "One UI", which has many fans in the smartphone world.

This is what One UI Watch is supposed to do better

What you'll benefit most from with the new One UI Watch is the tighter connection between Android and the mobile operating system. As Samsung shows in a video, the installation of apps will work automatically in the future. If you install Spotify on your phone, you can also use the music streaming service on the Galaxy Watch 4.