Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Processor is Revealed

More reports about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices are starting to appear as we head closer to the next Unpacked event in July, although these are both conflicting and supporting at the same time. As for the Galaxy Watch 6 (Pro), it has now been spotted that the company has likely picked the final moniker of the processor for its next-gen Galaxy smartwatches.

It was reported over a month ago that Samsung may fit the Galaxy Watch 6 with a new Exynos W980 chipset. The silicon is tipped to offer a modest speed bump compared to the W920 SoC that currently powers the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series (review). However, Samsung could entirely opt for a different name of the chip.

Final processor for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Based on the new Bluetooth certification uncovered by prolific leaker @Tech_Reve, the chip comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and uses the product name of S5E5515, which is the same as the Exynos W920. Evidently, the chip goes with the W930 model instead of the W980 that was previously rumored, and it is also very fitting considering the supposed minor improvements.

It remains unclear what the processor brings over the W920 aside from the 10 percent faster CPU gain. But it is speculated to be built on the same 5 nm node but with a more efficient lithography or binning, possibly giving better battery life for the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders / © onLeaks | edit by NextPit

Besides the chip, other certifications revealed that Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 duo will add bigger batteries and introduce back the rotating bezel on the higher end variant. These will run on the new One UI 5 Watch OS based on Android 13 while the charging speed should be unchanged.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is planned to be announced at the next Unpacked event of the company at the end of July in South Korea. In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the more rugged Galaxy Tab S9 tablets will also break cover in the same gathering.

With these new features, do you intend on buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 this year? Share to us your answers in the comment section below.

