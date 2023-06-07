Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Won't Charge Faster — But Don't Worry

Jade Bryan
NextPit samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Test
© nextpit

Samsung confirmed that it is going to hold its next Unpacked event at the end of July in South Korea where it is expected to reveal the Galaxy Watch 6 along with its next-gen foldable phones. In line with this is a recent FCC listing indicating the usual connectivity of these Galaxy watches while also revealing an unchanged charging specification. 

As with the previous filings, the Galaxy Watch 6 will succeed and aptly carry the model numbers of SM-930 and SM-940, which are likely the equivalent for the standard and pro models of these smartwatches, respectively. Furthermore, the SM-935 and SM-945 variants are believed to be the bigger models or ones with larger display panels.

Aside from the typical array of connectivity features like Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC, there is also a mention of the ER-OR900 wireless charger model number. Evidently, this is the same charger on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review). Hence, it is safe to say the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series will be using the same magnetic wireless charging wattage at 10 watts. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic render shows the rotating mechanical bezel return. / © onLeaks | edit by NextPit

While the rating is unchanged, it is well remembered that the 10 W on a smartwatch is comparable to having a fast charge speed on smartphones. In our review of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the battery can be refilled to 45 percent in just 30 minutes. This is slightly quicker for the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5 given the smaller battery.

Per previous rumors, Samsung plans to enlist a new Exynos W980 processor on the Galaxy Watch 6. The new chip is said to bring a minor speed increase. At once, it could see help increase the battery life of the upcoming watches due to the more efficient 5 nm node. In addition, the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro or Classic entry could bring back the rotating bezel.

Is quick charging on smartwatches an important feature you consider before buying? What charging rating do you think is the minimum for smart wearables? Tell us in the comment section.

Via: SamMobile Source: FCC

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

