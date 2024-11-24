If you’ve been considering buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, this Black Friday might be the perfect time to take the plunge. Last year’s Galaxy smartwatch is now on sale for just $159—52% off its original launch price of $329. Although the Galaxy Watch 6 saw a price drop following the release of the Galaxy Watch 7, this deal still offers significant savings of $170.

This discount applies to the 44 mm variant in Graphite. For those with smaller wrists, the 40 mm version is also available at a reduced price of $139, a 53% discount from its usual $299 price tag.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on Black Friday and save up to $170.

Why You Should Consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 (review) has been succeeded by the Galaxy Watch 7 this year, but it remains an excellent choice for anyone looking to save while enjoying Samsung’s robust health-tracking features and seamless integration with the Android ecosystem.

The smartwatch boasts a premium, circular 1.5-inch display protected by durable Sapphire glass. The aluminum body meets MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Powering the device is a dual-core Exynos W930 processor paired with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage for apps and music.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 features a slightly larger AMOLED display with the extra heft. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Watch 6 comes packed with a comprehensive suite of wellness tools, including blood pressure monitoring, on-demand ECG, temperature sensing, and continuous heart rate tracking with irregular rhythm notifications. Samsung has also equipped it with advanced features like sleep apnea detection for identifying critical health issues and an AI-powered energy score for daily insights.

On the fitness side, the watch offers a customizable workout routine, enabling users to set tailored goals and exercises to fit their needs.

Samsung has committed to keeping the Galaxy Watch 6 up-to-date, with an upcoming update to One UI 6 based on Wear OS 5. This update will introduce features like the new Double Pinch gesture and smart suggested replies powered by Galaxy AI, ensuring the device stays relevant and functional for years to come.

Are you planning to buy a smartwatch this Black Friday? What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Watch 6? Share your plans and let us know in the comments!