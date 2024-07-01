Hot topics

While we're more than a couple of weeks away from Amazon's next Prime Day sale event, there are now worthy deals on Android tablets running on the retailer. That includes Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S9 which plunges to $649, translating to $150 discount (19 percent).

It's not the biggest price reduction we've seen, but the offer has seen both the beige and graphite/black colorway discounted. At the same time, you can also pick up the 256 GB for $769, down $150 from its original price as well.

Why we think the Galaxy Tab S9 is an unbeatable Android tablet today

Apart from the savings, there are plenty of reasons why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is more recommendable for first-time Android tablet users or those coming from clunky machines.

Starting with the display, the Koreans gave the Galaxy Tab S9 an AMOLED display, which has been a feature exclusive to the Galaxy Plus and Ultra tablets. The new 11-inch panel offers higher contrast and punchier color screen output compared to the LCD in the previous Galaxy Tab S8. Meanwhile, the display has retained the fast 120 Hz refresh rate as well as the ultra-sharp resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Sizing up Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All feature an AMOLED display. / © nextpit

Despite the slim and lightweight profile, the Galaxy Tab S9 has become more robust, too. Like the pricier Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, it is certified with IP68 protection, meaning it can survive a dip in the pool in addition to being dust resistant. More importantly, it comes bundled with a waterproof S Pen to match the tablet's durability.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM. The setup and optimized Android 14 OS on the tablet make a buttery smooth performance even when handling graphics-intensive tasks. We also liked the Samsund DeX mode on it, transforming the interface into a desktop-like experience which also improves productivity.

Samsung has not changed the 8400 mAh battery capacity on the slab, but the running time on the Galaxy Tab S9 is close to phenomenal. You can also benefit from the improved fast charging, which is rated at 45 watts.

Do you think the Galaxy Tab S9 is a buy at this price? Which of its features would you consider the most useful? Let us know in the comments.

