Samsung's Galaxy tablets are some of the best Android machines out there, they have top-class hardware and rich software support. Now, one of the Galaxy Tab S9 models is on sale on Amazon and Best Buy. You can take $300 off the base model with 256 GB storage of the tablet, dropping it to $699 from $999.

This is also the best price for the Galaxy Tab S9+ non-cellular variant and covers both colorways on Best Buy while Amazon only has the graphite at a discount. Additionally, this is bundled with a S Pen, so you get to save a Benjamin than buying a separate active stylus.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ You can save $300 (30 percent) on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ today from Best Buy and Amazon.

Why you shouldn't miss the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ deal

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 (comparison), particularly the Tab S9+ is the middle child of the series and it has the most balanced price-to-feature ratio and size. It features a large 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and 1752 x 2800 pixels resolution. The panel is considered one of the best displays in the tablet category. It's great for media consumption and drawing or notetaking as well.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is also IP68 dust and water-resistant, a rare rugged feature in tablets. This ensures you don't need to worry about accidentally dropping it on a pool or in a sand. Despite the extra protection, the slab remains slim and lightweight. The tablet is a reliable snapper, too, sporting a dual 12 MP camera at the back and a 12 MP front-facing. Both modules shoot video up to 4K.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series / © nextpit

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which performs admirably in multitasking or running resource-intensive programs and games. More than the fast and ample 256 GB UFS storage, you can expand the memory through a microSD card. There's also a large 10,090 mAh battery which is rated to last more than a day with modest usage. Charging it is a breeze, thanks to a fast 45 watts charging speed.

The limited deal on Best Buy will run until 10:00 PM PST today but it's unclear when the deal will be valid on Amazon, though. Regardless, you can act now to secure huge savings. Let us know if you're buying one at this rate.