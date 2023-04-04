Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ Pictures Expose a New Sensor and Camera Rings

Following the reported overclocked processor and battery specs of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, a set of computer-generated pictures of the Tab S9+ model has surfaced. Based on the materials, the flagship Samsung tablet series could get a redesign rear camera and possibly a dual selfie setup.

The renders of the Plus variant of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series reveal a minor departure in terms of design compared to the Galaxy Tab S8+ that NextPit's reviewed. Most of the changes are found on the back, which still houses the same dual camera module. However, the individual snapper with unknown resolution is now enclosed in a raised ring that mimics the array on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A34.

What's changed in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

The positioning of the LED flash and elliptic magnetic S Pen dock are notably unchanged and are still below the camera. If to look closely, the latter portion is seemingly slightly thicker. The mechanical buttons and quad speaker location are also kept with the USB-C port flanked by two grills at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus render shows ringed dual camera module at the back. / © OnLeaks/WolfOfTablet

As regards the front, there are no visible changes that can be easily distinguished aside from the new sensor positioned on the longer side. Accordingly, the component may represent a second front-facing camera and will be utilized during video calls in landscape mode, similar to the layout of the Apple iPad 10 that Camila tested.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus keeps the buttons, speakers, and flat edges. / © OnLeaks/WolfOfTablet

It is expected that the Galaxy Tab S9+ will get the same 12.4-inch AMOLED panel, although it's not mentioned if there are enhancements in tow such as brighter and more efficient output. Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could retain the larger 14.6-inch AMOLED display. It's unknown if the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 will finally switch from LCD to AMOLED this time.

Other specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra)

The entire Galaxy Tab S9 offering is said to be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. At the same time, it is also rumored that Samsung is introducing an official water resistance rating on its tablets, which was only reserved for the rugged Galaxy Tab Active lineup before.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 lineup could be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in the coming months. Pricing of the Android 13 OS-powered slabs is still unclear as of this writing.

We'd like to know which features or changes do you expect from Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S9? Share to us in the comment section. We're listening.