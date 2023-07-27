Order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Save up to $200

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 trio alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 . Although the tablets are slated to be released on August 11, notable retailers have already opened pre-orders. At the same time, there are also discounts and bonuses offered for those who avail, including Amazon which has the standard models with up to $200 off. Here's how to buy one.

If you want to reserve a Galaxy Tab S9 or Galaxy Tab S9+ at Amazon, the retailer is giving a free memory upgrade. The 256 GB option with 12 GB of RAM of the smaller slate normally costs $919, but the offer has put it down to $799. In addition, you can also get the Book Cover Keyboard Slim for $69 or 50 percent of its price.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 from Amazon and save up to $190 if combined with the official Galaxy Book Keyboard Slim. To device database

As for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, the configuration with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage fetches for $999, or $120 off the usual price. Similarly, it can be paired with the official Galaxy Book keyboard/cover, which is reduced to half the value at $79 from $159.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Save up to $200 when ordering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus from Amazon. To device database

Android's best tablet is getting better in 2023

Our colleagues had a hands-on test of the three Galaxy Tab S9 models. This year's tablets received IP68 dust-and-water resistance, which is the first for non-rugged large-screen devices. There are also minor design changes at the back that unifies the design of the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung gave the smaller regular Galaxy Tab S9 some notable upgrades. It has an 11-inch screen which now uses an AMOLED panel at a 120 Hz refresh rate similar to the more premium Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass and wrapped in an aluminum chassis. Like with all entries, the panel supports an active stylus and Samsung bundles the S Pen with it.

Sizing up Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All are IP68 dust and water resistance rated. / © nextpit

The main difference found on the Galaxy Tab S9+ is a larger AMOLED screen at 12.4 inches. There is also an extra ultra-wide rear camera in addition to the main 13 MP sensor. You also get a larger battery capacity of 10090 mAh and subsequently longer battery life, though charging speed is rated at 45 watts on either Samsung tablets.

Both are powered by the custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets with a slightly boosted octa-core processor. Additionally, the duo runs on Android 13 OS with skinned One UI 5.1.1 while an update to One UI 6 based on Android 14 is expected to arrive this year.

The offer might run until the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 are shipped on August 11. Regardless, you can already reserve yours at the time being in order to secure on-time delivery on the said schedule. So are you intending on buying one? Which size it would be? Tell us in the comments.