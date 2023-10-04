Samsung Intros First Fan Edition Buds and Water-resistant Tablets

In addition to the Galaxy S23 FE , Samsung also launched the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and Galaxy Buds FE today. The Android tablets are the first entries in the Fan Edition slate lineup that receive water resistance while the new wireless earbuds will feature ANC at an attractive price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+

To keep the costs low, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo sports an IPS LCD screen each, though these boast a decent 90 Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution. The smaller Tab S9 FE gets a 10.9-inch panel while the Plus model has a 12.4-inch going for it. Both are compatible with the Samsung S Pen for note-taking and drawing purposes.

Concerning the design, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE shares a new unified and minimalist look with the standard Galaxy Tab S9 (comparison). They also ship with IP68 certification, which means you can bring either slab to the bathtub while binge-watching your favorite TV series without worrying too much about it getting dunked. Or at least, you wouldn't worry about getting the tablets and stylus pen soaked in the rain.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are water-resistant and compatible with the S Pen. / © Samsung

You can find a 12 MP ultrawide selfie snapper positioned in front with a primary 8 MP sensor at the back. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9+ adds an extra rear-facing 12 MP ultrawide camera.

Powering the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ is Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 chipset, which is the same silicon found in the mid-range Galaxy A54. The chip is complemented by 6/8 GB of RAM and can store up to 256 GB of data. The onboard memory is expandable via a microSD card.

When it comes to battery, the smaller Tab S9 FE has 8,000 mAh battery capacity that is rated to last 18 hours of video playback. As for the Galaxy Tab S9+, it has a larger 10,000 mAh battery capacity that has been rated for 20 hours. Samsung has also upgraded the fast charging this time as the tablets support 45-watt adapters.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

The Galaxy Buds FE are the first wireless earbuds that carry the FE brand from Samsung. These low-cost in-ears have a replaceable wingtip design along with touch-enabled controls on the buds. The IPX2 water-resistant buds will also be offered in white and black colorways.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE features ANC and have a wingtip design. / © Samsung

Surprisingly, the Galaxy Buds FE features ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) despite their affordable price. It is unknown what audio drivers they carry, but they support AAC and SBS Bluetooth codecs and a modest 6 hours of listening time that can be extended by another 21 hours thanks to the charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE prices and release dates

Samsung listed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at $449 in the US or €529 in Europe for the base model. If you want to have double the storage, you will need to fork out another $70. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ starts at $599 (€699) with 128 GB storage and $699 for the 256 GB option. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE will retail for $99 (€109).

Stateside, the 2023 Galaxy FE line will be available from carriers with pre-orders opening on October 5th followed by a wider release on October 10th.