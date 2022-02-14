Unleash your creativity: The Galaxy Tab S7 is only $449 at Amazon!

Looking for a drawing tablet, but you are tight on budget? Are you considering buying a new portable workstation that can fit in your bag? Then this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deal is made just for you. Amazon currently has the device discounted by 36%. Keep on reading this article if you want to find out more about the Galaxy Tab S7 and whether you can benefit from this Amazon tech deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is soon expected to have a sibling! News about the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has been circulating for a while now. After their announcement alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 line, we can't wait to try the device when it becomes available in the coming weeks.

To celebrate, we feature a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which is - for now - still holding on to the title of our top pick for a Samsung Tablet. But we will get to that soon.

For now, all you need to know is that the Galaxy Tab S7 is discounted on Amazon by 36%! From an original price of $699.99, you will only have to pay $449.99 for the device, which is a $250 discount! To make it even better, the device comes fully equipped with an S Pen, making it an ideal drawing or workstation gift.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - Ideal for content consumption and creation!

Make great sketches on the fly! / © Samsung

As someone who practices "advanced doodling" during classes and meetings, tablets have always seemed like the holy grail of gifts. The truth is that professional screen tablets can easily cost close to three-digit prices, and for someone with my limited, self-taught skills, the commitment is too big. And because I do not expect my NFT's to go viral anytime soon, finding a good, reliable tablet that is fairly priced is the only way forward.

The Galaxy Tab S7 represents all that, and with this discount, I honestly could not think of a better recommendation for "advanced doodlers." But let's see the basics: Firstly, it has a beautiful high-res screen of 2560 x 1600 and speakers calibrated by AKG for a pleasant streaming experience. Then it also features a powerful octa-core SoC by Qualcomm, the SDM865+ coupled with 6 GB/128 GB of RAM and storage.

The device is thus adequately powerful even for gaming, although the storage may not be enough if you want to go crazy on movies and games. I would not worry too much, though: with a Sandisk MicroSD card you can get a considerable storage expansion of 400 GB for only $39.99!

But getting to the fun part, the included S Pen is a nice extra that can turn the Galaxy Tab S7 into a portable notebook for you to keep notes - or doodles - during meetings, and with the 8,000 mAh battery the device will keep up with you even in the longest classes without the need for a charge.

Additionally, the tablet does feature two cameras of 13 MP and 5 MP, but I would not expect them to work well for anything other than a video call.

The screen has a range of features that make the Galaxy Tab S7 even better for content consumption and creation. At 120Hz, you will have a super smooth scrolling experience, and with 4,096 different pressure levels, the Tab will be able to record your strokes just as you wanted them to be!

This is everything for this deal! Tell me, are you an "advanced doodler"? Do you want to see more discounts like this? Let me know in the comments below!