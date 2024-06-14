Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 range that was launched a year ago is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is only logical we would see the Galaxy Tab S10 sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, it appears the Koreans could surprisingly tap MediaTek's chip in one of the upcoming Android tablet models .

First detail about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

As shared by leaker Ice Universe on X, a Samsung Galaxy tablet carrying an SM-X828U model number that is believed to be the US version of the Galaxy Tab S10+ has been spotted in Geekbench repository for the first time.

While at first glance it looks an ordinary listing, but checking the motherboard closely reveals it's labeled as 'gts10p,' which the codename for MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The finding does suggest Samsung is switching to Dimensity in the Galaxy Tab S10+ and possibly for Galaxy Tab S10 as well.

A Geekbench listing reveals the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ instead of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. / © Geekbench/Ice Universe on X

Even so, it's a surprise since the variant in the listing is a US-bound, and the company in recent years has made devices launching in the country to exclusively run on the Qualcomm's flagship chipsets like the Galaxy S24 trio (review).

What we can make from it is that Samsung could be distinguishing the Galaxy Tab S10 from the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra through the chip. Additionally, opting for a MediaTek-made silicon could give them a bigger margin because they are likely to pay less compared to opting for Snapdragon chips.

Dimensity 9300+ benchmark scores

Regardless of the chipset choice, though, the Dimensity 9300+ SoC that is fabricated in 4 nm node has comparable performance to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This is also seen in the benchmark scores which show of 2,141 single-core points and 6,952 multicore points. In contrast, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 averages 2,200 and 7,100 points in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, respectively.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is configured with 12 GB in the test, so higher scores could be generated if it will be paired with 16 GB of RAM or more.

Based on the available details, Samsung is not expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series anytime soon. It's likely they are putting a longer cycle gap from the Galaxy Tab S9. Hence, we might see these next-gen tablets debuting at least at the end of the year or early 2025.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of the Galaxy Tab S10 running on MediaTek chipsets? Do you think it will make the tablets slightly cheaper?