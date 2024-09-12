Samsung's Galaxy Store has been an option for users to manage Android and Galaxy apps without going to Google's Play Store , providing flexibility and openness. For many years, a Samsung account wasn't necessary when using Galaxy Store, but this is changing soon with the upcoming app update.

Previously, users could use Galaxy Store to download and update apps without making or logging into a Samsung account in the app store for a limited period. This also includes the ability to automatically update apps, which is a feature not found in Google Play Store, and access to exclusive Samsung apps.

What does the new Galaxy Store policy mean for users?

However, as discovered in the latest Galaxy Store update v6.6.13.10 by SammyFans, a policy change adds that users must be logged on to their Samsung account to carry out these tasks, including the auto-update for apps.

Upon updating to the latest Galaxy Store version, it states that users will need to create and sign in to their Samsung account "to use Galaxy Store services such as installing, downloading, and updating apps." It added that the change will be enforced beginning on September 25.

Hello, This is the Galaxy Store Operations team. We appreciate your use and support of our service. Starting September 25, 2024, you must be logged in to your Samsung account to use the Galaxy Store app and service When you launch Galaxy Store, if you are not logged in to your Samsung account, you wil be prompted to log in. If you don't have a Samsung account, you can create one here: https://v3.account.samsung.com/dashboard/intro

The update already appears on a wide number of Galaxy devices in many countries. If you're not seeing the update, it should arrive in the coming days or weeks before the set date to take effect.

With the change, Samsung is streamlining the experience while also making it a more personalized experience for Galaxy users. The step is also more reasonable given most new Galaxy services and apps that are coming out are exclusive to the Galaxy Store.

So from what it appears, manufacturers seem to be banking on providing deeper integration through their service and app stores more than the overall Android experience.

Apart from the Korean giant, Google has also been busy improving the Google Play Store platform by adding AI-curated reviews and highlights.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

What are your thoughts on this new requirement when using Galaxy Store? We want to hear your opinion in the comments.