Samsung's SmartTag 2 May Stop Unwanted Tracking Like an AirTag

Samsung is scheduled to unveil its next-gen Galaxy foldable phones, smartwatches, and wireless headphones in August. Apart from these lineups, the Koreans could also launch the Galaxy SmartTag 2 equipped with better tracking and smart home-ready functions such as preventing unwanted stalkers similar to Apple's AirTag accessory.

Korean news outlet Naver is now reporting the successor to the Galaxy SmartTag will also be unveiled at Samsung's next Unpacked event in August. It has not specified if the unannounced Galaxy-branded smart tracker will be called Galaxy SmartTag 2 or SmartTag (2023). What's provided is a handful of notable enhancements.

Anti-tracking feature on the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2nd gen

Accordingly, Samsung is tipped to add deterring features to its 2nd gen SmartTag similarly found on the Apple AirTag (review). The latter notifies or provides alarms through the Find My app if there are unknown trackers nearby or within the user's range. This is helpful if someone is forcibly stalking you without your consent. But it's unknown how this will operate on the SmartTag.

In addition, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is said to get wider wireless finding range and louder sound than its predecessor. At the same time, it should keep both the UWB (ultra-wide band) and Bluetooth LE connectivity as well as the AR-assist feature of the SmartTag Plus.

Apple AirTag features Unwanted Tracking notification / © NextPit

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 could control smart home devices

There is integration with Samsung's smart home platform too. Users will be able to utilize the tag to control some SmartThings accessories ranging from switching or dimming smart bulbs or even controlling smart TVs.

Currently, it's unknown how much the 2nd gen Samsung SmartTag will cost given these promising upgrades. For reference, the original SmartTag retailed for $29 while the Plus version, which was only unveiled at a later date, was priced $39.

Google is releasing a Pixel Tag tracker

Besides Samsung, Google is also rumored to introduce its first Pixel smart tag. Details about the device are little except that it is internally known as Grogu and expected to use the company's Fast Pair. More importantly, there are cues that Google may enable automatic detection of unwanted trackers in the Android 14 OS.

How would you use a smart tag? Do you attach it to your car or pets too? Share with us your suggestions.