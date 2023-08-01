Samsung To Redesign the Galaxy SmartTag 2 with an Oval Form

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 was expected to be revealed at the company's recent Unpacked event over the summer. However, only the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 with the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets debuted. Today, an FCC filing was spotted, revealing the updated design of the Bluetooth tracker. It also foreshadows an imminent launch for the accessory.

The discovered certification (via SamMobile) featured a live photo of the device when attached. What's clearly shown is the new elliptical form of Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Bluetooth tag in a shade of white. We cannot tell whether the smart tag will be larger in terms of dimensions, but what's noticeable is the significantly larger hole for the key rings.

The material confirms the Galaxy SmartTag moniker as well, although this could be eventually marketed as SmartTag 2 or something similar to the Galaxy SmartTag 2023. The unannounced IoT accessory also carries an EI-T5600 model number. In the past, the Galaxy SmartTag+ was launched with the EI-T5300 model number.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker as seen in an FCC certification. / © FCC / SamMobile

When it comes to its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is certified to feature a more efficient Bluetooth 5.3 LE standard and ultra-wideband connectivity. It could also sport a built-in speaker with nearby location tracking similar to the Apple AirTag (review). It remains unclear if it will be compatible with Google's upcoming Find My network which allows cross-platform operation and unwanted tracking alerts.

There is no exact release date scheduled for the Galaxy SmartTag 2, but it may receive far less attention compared to the Unpacked event. Furthermore, we don't know how much it will cost as well as when can you pick one up. We do know that Samsung is planning another launch event meant for the Galaxy S23 FE, so perhaps both could be unveiled simultaneously.

What are your thoughts on the new Galaxy SmartTag 2 design? Does it appear to be better compared to the AirTag? Share your answers with us in the comments.