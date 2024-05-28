Hot topics

Galaxy S25 Ultra Rumored to Feature Bigger Secondary Cameras

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Since introducing a primary 200 MP sensor, Samsung has been slowly upgrading the other secondary shooters in the Galaxy S Ultra line. This year's Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) received a bigger 50 MP periscope camera, with both the standard telephoto and ultra-wide snappers remaining unchanged. A fresh rumor is now circulating, indicating the Galaxy S25 Ultra could introduce a much-needed boost to these cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra secondary camera sensors

Coming from reliable leaker Ice Universe who cited an unnamed source, he claimed Samsung will finally upgrade the 3x telephoto and ultra-wide modules to 50 MP sensors in next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra. These are sizeable jumps from the 10 MP and 12 MP sensors in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, respectively.

It added that these sensors will retain the same zoom levels for these secondary sensors in addition to the periscope and main cameras, suggesting we will see the same focal lengths at 0.5x, 1x, 3x, and 5x.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra cameras highlighted
The number of cameras is the same on the Samsung Galaxy S23 (right) and S24 Ultra (left). The big difference lies in the telesensor. / © nextpit

What could this mean for Samsung? The South Korean tech company could leverage the larger sensors by adopting pixel-binning technology similar to the main and periscope cameras. Typically, pixel-binned photos offer less noise and brighter output compared to full resolution photos, which is particularly useful in low-light shooting conditions.

As for the other sensors, the same leak tipped that the 200 MP HP2 main and 50 MP periscope shooters won't see an update in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This won't be a major surprise in particular, since it normally takes a few years before Samsung replaces or upgrades these parts. However, all cameras will most likely receive improvements in image processing and software fronts.

Elsewhere, details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra are still scarce given we're still several months away from the supposed refresh window. Based on what we know, the Galaxy S25 Ultra would run exclusively on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The new chip could also enable more powerful machine learning capabilities and might introduce battery optimization with the help of AI.

With these changes, do you think the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up as a better camera phone than the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Let us hear your answers in the comments.

Source: Ice Universe on Weibo

Best smartphones to buy in 2024

  The best Android phone The best iPhone Best camera phone Best mid-range 2023 Best Foldable Best compact foldable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open product image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing