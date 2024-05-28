Since introducing a primary 200 MP sensor, Samsung has been slowly upgrading the other secondary shooters in the Galaxy S Ultra line. This year's Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) received a bigger 50 MP periscope camera, with both the standard telephoto and ultra-wide snappers remaining unchanged. A fresh rumor is now circulating, indicating the Galaxy S25 Ultra could introduce a much-needed boost to these cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra secondary camera sensors

Coming from reliable leaker Ice Universe who cited an unnamed source, he claimed Samsung will finally upgrade the 3x telephoto and ultra-wide modules to 50 MP sensors in next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra. These are sizeable jumps from the 10 MP and 12 MP sensors in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, respectively.

It added that these sensors will retain the same zoom levels for these secondary sensors in addition to the periscope and main cameras, suggesting we will see the same focal lengths at 0.5x, 1x, 3x, and 5x.

The number of cameras is the same on the Samsung Galaxy S23 (right) and S24 Ultra (left). The big difference lies in the telesensor. / © nextpit

What could this mean for Samsung? The South Korean tech company could leverage the larger sensors by adopting pixel-binning technology similar to the main and periscope cameras. Typically, pixel-binned photos offer less noise and brighter output compared to full resolution photos, which is particularly useful in low-light shooting conditions.

As for the other sensors, the same leak tipped that the 200 MP HP2 main and 50 MP periscope shooters won't see an update in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This won't be a major surprise in particular, since it normally takes a few years before Samsung replaces or upgrades these parts. However, all cameras will most likely receive improvements in image processing and software fronts.

Elsewhere, details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra are still scarce given we're still several months away from the supposed refresh window. Based on what we know, the Galaxy S25 Ultra would run exclusively on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The new chip could also enable more powerful machine learning capabilities and might introduce battery optimization with the help of AI.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

With these changes, do you think the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up as a better camera phone than the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Let us hear your answers in the comments.