Battery life in smartphones is mostly improved through a bigger battery capacity or with a more efficient processor. However, manufacturers also incorporate software optimizations to stretch running time in these devices. The latter is something Samsung could apply in the Galaxy S25, but it could supercharge it with the help of Galaxy AI .

In a private post on X, tipster Panda Flash (via WccfTech) is speculating that Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra won't gain bigger cells, meaning it should retain the same 5000 mAh capacity as the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). Instead, he said that the premium flagship will take advantage of a new “Battery AI” feature for a longer battery life.

It described that when the new battery mode is activated, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could squeeze out 5 to 10 percent more of running juice. While this is a modest jump, a more efficient chipset could further improve battery life in the handset.

How “Battery AI” could provide a longer battery life

The source didn't detail how the battery-saving measures will work with this mode. But it could be an upgraded version of the existing software-based battery optimizations presently utilized in Samsung's One UI 6 such as adaptive usage that limits the processor speed based in the tasks.

At the same time, the name of Battery AI implies it will heavily rely on the machine learning capabilities of the chipset the Galaxy S25 Ultra will run on. With an upscale neural processing unit, it could accurately read and predict user's usage pattern and subsequently adjust the amount of power needed.

Samsung could tap on Galaxy AI to improve battery life in the Galaxy S25 (Ultra). / © nextpit

The new Battery AI is also expected to be available in the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. However, it's unclear if these standard models are getting larger battery capacities or will be sticking with the current figures as the Galaxy S24 duo, which were already increased from their predecessors.

Although this is the first time we've heard such a rumor, it does appear it's substantiated by the fact of Samsung heavily invested in AI as seen in its Galaxy S24 series. At the same time, the Galaxy S25 series won't likely be ready in January 2025, so we expect that more information to surface along the way that will shed more light about this feature.

Apart from a better battery life, how do you think AI will improve experience in smartphones and tablets? Share with us your thoughts. We're interested to hear your opinion about this matter.