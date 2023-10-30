Samsung's Galaxy S25 May Feature PC-Grade Gaming Capabilities

Qualcomm has since heated the custom ARM race against Apple when it debuted the Snapdragon X Elite . The new platform, which uses a custom designed processor called Oryon, is planned to power Windows PCs and laptops. But more than the big form factors, Qualcomm also confirmed to bring Oryon cores to smartphones through the mobile Snapdragon SoCs , and that may be ready on the Samsung Galaxy S25.

The plan was revealed by the chipmaker in the middle of its recent Snapdragon Summit. It has set to announce its next-gen mobile Snapdragon platform equipped with its custom Oryon processors at its next major event in 2024.

Although it has not detailed which range of Snapdragon chipsets Oryon will be utilized, they are likely referring to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that was recently made official. But what does the arrival of Oryon processors mean for the end consumers?

How will Oryon cores could boost mobile Snapdragon chips

For starters, Qualcomm could use a different core cluster layout rather than completely copying the same 12-core CPU design from the Snapdragon X Elite. And more importantly, it is logical that a significantly lower wattage of the CPU will find its way to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. We're talking here more than half lower than the usual power draw of the Snapdragon X Elite at 50 watts.

But regardless of the iteration in parameters, Oryon cores will likely help the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 gain enormous CPU performance improvements. Subsequently, having those extra processing power would enable even more demanding tasks for the chip, such as possibly mirroring Apple's console-like gaming with the A17 Pro chip on the iPhone 15 Pro (review).

Qualcomm confirms Oryon cores are coming to its Snapdragon mobile SoCs / © qualcomm

When it comes to benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may finally surpass the Apple A17 Pro in terms of single-core performance. But then there's the A18 and A18 Pro that should be announced in the same timeframe next year, so it would be interesting to see how the matchup would play out eventually.

The prominent phones that would likely run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 include Samsung's Galaxy S25 series by early 2025. Before these, Chinese brands like Xiaomi with the 15 series and the OnePlus with its OnePlus 13 could likely announce first the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 ahead of Samsung.

Would you think that having Oryon cores in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC would ultimately deliver a leap in smartphones' capabilities? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.