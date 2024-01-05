Most Samsung Galaxy S24+ Variants May Get the 'Faster' Chipset

Samsung has officially set January 17 as the announcement day for the Galaxy S24 . And ahead of the event, leaks about the new flagship Samsung phones continue to swirl widely over the web. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra was believed to be exclusively equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, now, it is being reported that the Galaxy S24+ may also get the better chipset choice for most countries.

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider, the Galaxy S24+ will particularly launch in the Middle East powered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead of the Exynos 2400 chip. More importantly, the same variant of the handset is heading to numerous markets as added by the source, although it was not specified which countries exactly aside from the Arab region.

The latest report contradicts the previous rumor that outside the USA the vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will mostly be running on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 platform. However, we don't need to wait for too long to confirm which is true and which is not.

Official-looking render and colors of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra / © WindowsReport

To this end, it also appears the smaller Galaxy S24 will receive the least treatment from Samsung. It was tipped that it only features an 8/128 GB memory configuration on its base model while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra start with a more generous configuration at 12/256 GB in RAM and storage, respectively.

Regardless, the chipset difference would not matter for most users in the end. The Exynos 2400 also seems to have gotten better in processor performance as found in the latest benchmarks comparison to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

At the same time, all new features are likely to be available across all Galaxy S24 models. Namely, these include the Galaxy AI assistant and other AI-based tools like the Generative Edit and Nightography Zoom mode.

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S24+ getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? Is the chipset a big a factor you will consider when buying the Galaxy S24? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments.