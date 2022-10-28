Galaxy S23 Ultra may sport an insane camera built for night shooting

Samsung's Galaxy S23 (Ultra) is building to be the most capable camera phone ever built by the South Korean giant. According to the latest rumor, the unannounced 200MP sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra may take the helm as the night photography king, possibly sitting toe-to-toe against the Pixel 7 Pro.

A report claims that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be unmatched at night shooting.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra could take advantage of an improved CIS component.

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S23 trio in January.

In a recent tweet of prolific leaker Ice Universe, he touts that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is unparalleled in terms of still and video night shooting. The leaker adds that the improvement is due to the contact image sensor (CIS) component as well as to processing. At once, he claims that the camera hardware would be the biggest advancement seen in five years.

Samsung has indirectly confirmed before that its next flagship will boast a 200MP camera based on a new sensor. It will be different from the current HP1 sensor found on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T. As of this writing, the company hasn't divulged any details surrounding it.

Pixel binning on Galaxy S23 Ultra

More importantly, Samsung is expected to utilize custom pixel binning technology, further widening the gap against the other 200MP-capable shooters. It is yet to be found out if they will also introduce improved software algorithms and machine learning, which Google's Pixel 7 Pro is heavily relying on.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be announced earlier than usual alongside the Galaxy S23 (Plus). Samsung's trio may exclusively run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and could benefit from larger battery capacities.

Do you think the larger 200MP sensor will matter in photography? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.