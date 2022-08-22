Galaxy S23 Ultra to use an incredibly fast 3D fingerprint sensor

Samsung has confirmed that its top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 will indeed sport a whopping 200MP camera . The company has revealed its plan to its partnered manufacturers to utilize an unannounced ISOCELL sensor. In addition to the monster camera, Samsung could also rely on a highly secured ultrasonic fingerprint sensor made by Qualcomm according to the latest report.

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could use advanced 3D fingerprint scanning technology.

Qualcomm's 3D sensor produces incredibly fast scanning time and supports multiple fingers.

Samsung's UFS 4.0 storage may debut on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The news that next year's Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 200MP camera does not bring any surprises at all. We've reported before that the Korean giant is working on a new 200MP ISOCELL module different from the one that's found on the Motorola X30 Pro and Xiaomi 12T Pro. Only today Samsung has affirmed the previous rumors. Unfortunately, there are no additional details regarding this unnamed sensor.

At the same time, well-known leaker sondesix indicates that Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra will exclusively rely on Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanning technology. This is the same fingerprint sensor embedded on Vivo's X80 Pro. The technology has several advantages including a wider scanning area as well as multi-fingerprint input. Moreover, the sensor also uses anti-spoofing security on top of a much faster response time compared to the current in-display fingerprint solutions.

Galaxy S23 Ultra will take advantage of a new memory and battery type

Another leaker, TheGalox, adds that the Galaxy S23 Ultra may boast a "new battery process" and faster on-board storage. It is unknown if what specific technicalities will be changed or added on the battery and memory sections, respectively. However, as regards the storage, it is highly probable that Samsung's new power efficient and ultra-fast UFS 4.0 storage will arrive with its most expensive flagship in 2023.

We expect more interesting leaks should come forward as we're still several months away from the next major Galaxy event of Samsung. The event will also include the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus models that are rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 finally dropping the Exynos from the chipset option.

Do you think that Samsung is on the right direction of equipping its next flagship with a 200MP snapper? Hit us up in the comment section.