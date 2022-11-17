Samsung to equip Galaxy S23 in Europe with a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Chip-maker Qualcomm has confirmed that next year's entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be exclusively powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC including the variants headed to Europe. Samsung is seemingly making it extra special as it is now reported to ship a modified chipset with its next flagship smartphone .

For years, Europe has been one of the few unfortunate regions that were stuck with Exynos Galaxy "S" models. But because of the unending performance issues Samsung has faced with its own chipset, it eventually changed course.

A well-known Samsung and iPhone leaker, IceUniverse, has shared an alleged benchmark result of the European Galaxy S23 on Twitter. According to him, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a high-frequency version, which has a slightly different clock speed for its main core at 3.36 GHz in contrast to the 3.2 GHz default configuration.

Benchmark results of the Galaxy S23 European version / © Geekbench

Looking at the Geekbench scores, the device used in the test is equipped with 8 GB RAM and yielded 1504 and 4580 points for single-core and multi-core scoring, respectively. These are also quite close to the early results of a Galaxy S23 US version, but still lower compared to the A16 Bionic of iPhone 14 Pro (Max).

What's new with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

If there is anything important to extract from this benchmark, it is the fact that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 looks greatly improved from the SD 8Gen1. Furthermore, Qualcomm has switched to four performance cores in exchange for dropping one efficiency core. Our colleague prepared a nifty table to pinpoint the differences between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the previous generation.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 around the corner, will the chipset choice increase the chance you will be buying one? We'd love to hear your answer on this matter.