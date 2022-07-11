Samsung Galaxy S23 could rely solely on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Samsung could finally ditch its own Exynos chipset from its high-end devices starting next year. A new report suggests that the South Korean giant will entirely use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on its upcoming Galaxy S23 series .

TL;DR

Samsung's Exynos 2300 is lagging behind the Snapdragon 8 gen 2.

The flagship Qualcomm chip will bring up to 15% efficiency.

Samsung is working on a new premium custom chipset that will rival Apple and Qualcomm's offering in a few years.

Analyst and established leaker Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Samsung is already planning to remove the Exynos chip from next year's SoC options that will power the Galaxy S23. He further iterates that next year's Exynos 2300 will not be able to compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Presumably, he is referring to the overall processor performance and efficiency.

Just this year, the Exynos 2200 still comprises 30 percent of the entire units of Galaxy S22. However, the company's very own chip has been plagued by different issues in recent years, forcing them to limit the sales of Exynos-powered devices. And if the event is indeed to happen, it could indicate that Samsung has acknowledged the problems arising with its home-grown components.

In terms of developing its own custom chip, Samsung is not completely out of the game yet. It is rumored that they are already working to build a new premium chipset comparable to Apple's Bionic A series. It is expected that this custom-built processor will be ready by early as 2025.

How powerful is Snapdragon 8 gen 2?

Details about Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are starting to emerge. Frequent leaker, Ice Universe, shared that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have its key advantage over the current Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. To be exact, next year's flagship chip will be 15 percent more efficient than the current generation, according to the leaker.

In addition, it was tipped last month that the SD 8G2 will utilize a unique processor layout. This paves way for faster cores inside the chip. Moreover, it is expected that the Xiaomi 13 is the first device to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Xiaomi is scheduled to announce the lineup at the end of 2022.

On the other hand, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 with SD 8G1 Plus along with Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 next month during the Unpacked event.

Which is more important in a processor: efficiency or speed? Hit us up with your answers in the comment section below.