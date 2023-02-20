Samsung's Galaxy S23 (Ultra) might be better off with a protective case

Samsung's Galaxy S23 is the first flagship model to feature Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 . As advertised by the glassmaker, the new protection standard should bring better shatter resistance involving accidental drops compared to the previous generation of Gorilla Glass. However, the latest third-party reviews suggest that there might have been little improvements made.

Both the Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra were subjected to durability experiments by Youtube channel PBKReviews. While the test is not comparable to scientific standards or within the confines of a laboratory, it still provided some insight on how the devices would fare in daily use, including external factors such as accidental bumps, drops, and scratches.

What most people would be curious about in particular would be how the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the two Galaxy S23 (review) models fared. The Galaxy S23 Ultra was first seen having passed the usual scratch test with flying colors. Noticeably, the front and rear protective panels showed less prominent scratches from the higher levels of special picks used. However, it's the actual drop test that the device failed to survive.

From an estimated 1-meter height (which is normally around the waist level), the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) was dropped face down onto solid concrete. The front showed that damage was more visible around the curved edges while the cracks ran through almost the entire glass panel. This is the same case for the back of the handset, featuring prominent lines.