Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets New Camera Features and Fixes via Update

It seems August is a busy month for Samsung as it continues to roll out several software updates including the One UI 5.1.1 for Galaxy foldable phones and the One UI 6 Beta for the Galaxy S23 series. They also shipped the August security patch for the regular Galaxy S23 (Ultra) users earlier this month, but only published the changelog yesterday, revealing numerous camera fixes and improvements slated for the trio.

Unlike with the typical security patches, the August version carries a hefty file size at 1.4 GB. This also explains it's more than just security enhancements. The updated has started hitting compatible Samsung devices in many countries since last week.

New Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Features

As noted in the changelog shared on the Samsung Korea community forum, the firmware is delivering new features dedicated to the camera of the Galaxy S23 (review) series. It includes the 2x zoom cropped mode that users have been requested along with the fix to the 'banana blur' issue and other important changes in the gallery app.

2x zoom in photo and video

One of the most noticeable additions to this update is the new 2x zoom in photo and video. Similar to the 2x portrait, the shooting mode relies on a cropped version of the main sensor. However, Samsung said that they optimized the images to have comparable quality as when shooting with a 2x optical zoom snapper.

Samsung is also introducing an option to add the 2x zoom shortcut when using the Camera Assistant app. At the same time, users can find and access the icon in the Super Steady video, which is an exclusive feature on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (review).

AI-optimized picture quality

Similarly utilized on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review), the company is bringing the AI-based image processing to the brick flagship Galaxy devices when taking pictures in digital zoom. It added this is only applicable in the photo mode and not when recording videos.

Samsung also noted that they are adjust the intensity of the face correction algorithm when using the front-facing camera. Users should expect a more natural-looking shape effect in these selfies pictures.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 received a 2 MP boost in front (16 MP). / © NextPit

Fixes for blur issues

The infamous banana blurring issue faced by some Galaxy S23 users is apparently addressed in the August security patch. It was remembered that some close-up images taken from the rear camera exhibit elliptical smudging in areas. Samsung said they have adjusted the focus position to reduce the blur.

Furthermore, Samsung is optimizing how blur should appear with high-res photos like on the 50 MP and 200 MP resolutions. This is the same case on shots involving moving subjects in the same mode, which should see better blur depiction. Likewise, the file sizes of motion photos are said to be more optimized as well.

Lastly, several effects in the portrait video are also getting higher frame rates. These include the Big Circle, Color Point, and Glitch effects that are now maximized to 30 fps from 24 fps.

Have you already updated to the August security patch on your Samsung Galaxy S23? What do you think of these changes and improvements?