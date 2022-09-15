Samsung's Galaxy S23+ battery is confirmed to be 'bigger'

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 already launched, it means the spotlight is now on to the company's next flagship lineup: the Galaxy S23 . Besides, it also indicates that added details surrounding the flagship trio are starting to spillover. The latest one is a battery certification for the Galaxy S23+ that seemingly confirms a notable upgrade.

TL;DR

Certification of Samsung's Galaxy S23+ battery confirms an upgraded capacity.

The Galaxy S23+ might boast better battery life over the Galaxy S22+.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 will arrive with an unchanged design.

More screen time for the Galaxy S23

Published by South Korea's safety regulatory arm, the listing includes a battery certification for the Galaxy S23 Plus. Furthermore, an actual image of the battery module is provided but it's hard to decipher what the exact capacity is. Based on 9to5Google's interpretation, the battery value is somewhat 4676 or 4878 mAh. Regardless of which one, it brings an increase over the 4500mAh battery size on Galaxy S22+.

It is safe to say that any extra amount of juice could result in a longer usage time on the Galaxy S23+ over its predecessor. And considering the use of more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for the entire Galaxy S23 series, Samsung might be able to solve the unimpressive battery life on the Galaxy S22+ which we reviewed.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Plus Battery Certification / © Safetykorea.kr

Design and camera of the Galaxy S23 (Ultra)

On the other hand, Samsung is rumored to retain the design of the Galaxy S22 on its successor. Particularly, the vanilla Galaxy S23 models may get slightly thicker bezels while the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra may also settle for an unchanged exterior according to reliable leaker IceUniverse.

Outside these unexciting iterations, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a beastly 200MP camera. Samsung could introduce a new ISOCELL sensor that is different from what's found on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera phone.

Will you consider getting any Galaxy S23 model if they have minor changes to the design? Let us hear your preference — we're listening.