Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE May Be Offered with an Outdated Processor

Since last year, there have been numerous speculations about Samsung launching the Galaxy S23 FE towards the end of 2023 despite some of these giving conflicting views and suggesting that the device would be cancelled. But today, a follow-up report reiterates the availability of the budget flagship phone along with details of a lone outdated chip powering it.

Last month, it was told by a notable source and leaker @Tech_Reve that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could break cover in Q3 of 2023, which narrows the time frame between July to September. The idea is supported by SamMobile citing the information it has received, although they haven't specified the exact date.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch and processor variant

According to the outlet, Samsung plans to introduce the Galaxy S23 FE at the aforementioned schedule. It added that it will be followed by an immediate release for select markets while wider availability will happen in Q4 and could be stretched all the way to 2024.

It was also mentioned that the Galaxy S23 FE is fitted with a Samsung Exynos 2200 Soc rather than the newer Exynos 2300 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the Galaxy S23 trio. Furthermore, it is said the silicon is the only option to be offered even for the North American market.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 was offered with Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. / © NextPit

While the chipset is still capable by today's standards, many devices powered by the same chip, like on the Galaxy S22 series, were plagued by overheating issues and inferior performance compared to the Snapdragon version. It also raises the question of why the company would opt for an older SoC instead of using a better and newer one like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that is expected to power high-end smartphones in 2023.

When it comes to other specs, the Galaxy S23 could feature an upgraded 50 MP main camera, 4500 mAh battery, and memory configurations of 6/8 GB RAM. It's unclear how much the Galaxy S23 FE will be priced with this setup. Perhaps, Samsung might eventually make the device cheaper than the last “Fan Edition” model given the dated processor.

What are your thoughts of Samsung possibly using an outdated chip on the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE? We'd like to hear your answers.