Android 13: Samsung to release One UI 5 for Galaxy S22 (Ultra) in October

Samsung's first major software update based on Android 13 will start hitting the Galaxy devices pretty soon. Samsung announced at its Developer Conference that One UI 5.0 will first arrive on Galaxy S22 (Ultra) devices later this month. That means we're just a week or two before seeing richer lock screen personalization and slew of new features.

The South Korean firm has been testing its next major software update based on Android for a couple of months already. The latest is One UI 5.0 Beta 4 which was released by Samsung to its Galaxy S22 users last week. However, it's unclear which final version will be released to the public later this October.

Android 13 schedule for Samsung Galaxy phones

Beyond the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has kept the availability of One UI 5.0 for other Galaxy devices undisclosed. But according to its previous roadmap, it may ship the Android 13 OS to the Galaxy S21 and foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 handsets as early as December. Although we'll need to wait for more details to emerge to confirm this.

One UI 5 improves the widget experience on the Galaxy S22 / © Samsung

Aside from the premium foldable and older Galaxy flagships, Samsung is also testing beta builds of One UI 5.0 for midrange devices including the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A52. In the meantime, you can check out the list of Samsung Galaxy phones that are eligible for the Android 13 upgrade below.

What's new with One UI 5.0?

Among the changes and additions to Samsung's One UI 5.0 are the extensive personalization lock screen as well as improved interface ranging from notifications and home screen. Specifically, widgets are improved which can now be stacked in one floating section. More importantly, Samsung has greatly improved its default keyboard, adding more languages and smart functions.

Which features are you looking forward to most from the One UI 5.0? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.