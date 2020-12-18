Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: First official renders appear online

Samsung is apparently preparing to unveil its new Galaxy S21 lineup in January. In fact, the first renders of one of the devices – the Samsung Galaxy S21 have already appeared online. Based on these images, we can summarize as to what can be expected from the Korean giant's newest flagship lineup of smartphones.

Among the devices that Samsung shall announce on January 14, 2021, include the Galaxy S21 Ultra which will be the company's top-end device. Anyway, let us now check out the official render images that have supposedly leaked.

This is how the Galaxy S21 Ultra is supposed to look from the front and back. / © Winfuture / Roland Quandt

As with past devices, German leaker Roland Quandt, who we had an exclusive interview (in German) with during our IFA live stream, showed off the images. In his article on WinFuture, Quandt states that the phone will feature a 6.8-inch display and once again confirms the rumours that the S Pen will also make its way into the S21 series. Alsno noticeable is the rather large camera hump on the back of the phone.

Camera hump makes for a thicker frame

Until now, we've only ever been able to view the Galaxy S21 Ultra from the back in leaked images. However, Quandt also includes a side perspective of the phone in his article, showing the impact the hump will have on one of the sides. The Galaxy S21, as evident from the images, gets a quad-camera setup. You might have also noticed a fifth 'circle' which seems to be a lens dedicated for laser autofocus.

The camera hump is said to make the sides of the phone noticeably thicker in one corner. / © Winfuture / Roland Quandt

The camera hump being on one side, this corner of the smartphone is significantly thicker than the rest. Usually, this becomes a problem especially when you put the phone on your back. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will then probably rock back and forth when you make inputs on the keyboard. In addition to the "Phantom Silver" color variant shown, there is also supposed to be a black version. For fans of the copper-brown Galaxy Note S20, this could cause disillusionment.

No charger?

On Twitter, Roland Quandt went on to add that the Galaxy S21 will not come with a charger.

No, your European Samsung Galaxy S21 (all of them) will not come with a charger in the box. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 18, 2020

What do you think of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera bump? And what do you think about the overall design language? Do let us know in the comments section below.

The article image shows a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.