Samsung Galaxy S20: July security patch is here. Install it now!

Do you own the Samsung Galaxy S20? If you answered in the affirmative, then you can download the July security patch. This operating system update does not bring any new features, but it increases the security of your smartphone. NextPit will let you know in brief how you can install the latest security update.

Reports are piling up on the web about the latest security patch for the Samsung Galaxy S20 . Samsung's 2020 flagship runs on Android 11 and should be on version "G988BXXU8DUF9" based on the latest update. As Caschy's blogged, the update weighs in at a whopping 815.14 MB in size, so it would be best to download it over a Wi-Fi network.

The patch brings improvements to the camera's performance, among other things. The Quick Share feature and ability to share files with other Galaxy devices have also been optimized. If your Galaxy S20 does not yet show the update's availability, you can always search for the download manually.

Here's how to check for the Galaxy S20 update

Simply head to the settings menu of your Samsung smartphone. Now tap on "Software update" that is located at the very bottom, select "Download and install". The security update should show up here. If not, you should remain patient for a few more days as it is a staggered rollout.

Are you using a smartphone different from the Samsung Galaxy S20 and have not received the Android 11 update yet? Then NextPit has summarized the Android 11 update schedule for you. Android 12 is the next version of Android that will roll out later this year.