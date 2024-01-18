Hot topics

Galaxy Ring: Samsung's Smart Ring Design Revealed at Unpacked

nextpit Rogbid Smart Ring Sensor
© nextpit
Not only the Galaxy AI and Galaxy S24 (comparison) were the highlights of Samsung's recently wrapped up Unpacked event in San Jose, California. The Koreans managed to sneak a surprise announcement about its upcoming first smart ring tracker, which is confirmed to carry a Galaxy Ring moniker. Here's what's revealed about the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring design and sensors

At the end of the stretched keynote, Samsung presented a short clip that reveals the Galaxy Ring and its design. Noticeably, we can see an entire form of the device, which appears to be in a thick form of a ring along with the protruding sensors and charging contacts inside the inner ring section.

The color is rendered to be black or sort of another darker shade, it's difficult to tell with all the shadows shrouding the video. But it's possible that Samsung will likely introduce other hues or stylish options, like with the Ring One, that go with the Galaxy Ring at launch.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring smart wearable tracker
Samsung's Galaxy Ring features multiple sensors and a charging contact on its inner side. / © Samsung

Apart from the design and name, other details and specs about the Galaxy Ring are scarce, such what is its battery life or which biometric sensors are on-board. There is also no mention of when is the formal announcement, availability, or pricing for the Galaxy Ring. Perhaps, it is possible they would make the smart ring official in July or September along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 foldables. Who really knows? 

In terms of features, though, the Galaxy AI is seemingly integrated on the Samsung smart ring. The AI should come as part of the Samsung Health platform to manage different health tracking readings and features, which is similar to what Samsung is planning to do with its existence wearable like the Galaxy Watch 6.

What do you think of the Galaxy Ring? Which features should Samsung add into it? We're eager to hear your thoughts on this.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

