The small form factors of wearables have not only introduced a challenge to manufacturers to squeeze in smaller and more intricate components, but it also becomes harder to repair such devices. This is most likely true for Samsung’s Galaxy Ring (hands-on) after it was discovered the smart ring cannot be repaired once damaged or if its battery dies.

Samsung's wearables end up irreparable

According to findings at iFixit (via Android Authority), the Galaxy Ring is as good as a disposable product in the event it is damaged, broken, or requires a battery replacement. This is similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 in-ear headphones.

The service company conducted both x-rays and disassembly of the smart ring accessory. With the latter, they concluded opening the device would result in irreversible damage to the internal parts and chassis, leaving the ring completely unusable after prying it open.

iFixit also cautioned users the Galaxy Ring’s lithium-ion battery has a shorter cycle than the cells in smartphones. They estimated the battery used might have around 400 charge cycles, similar to most smart rings such as the Oura Gen 3.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring in its charging cradle. The ring is available in various finishes including black, silver, and gold. / © nextpit

However, the Galaxy Ring's battery life is rated for a few days or a week before it needs to be charged. Technically speaking, it could function for more than a couple of years before it needs to be thrown away.

It was also discovered the Galaxy Ring utilizes a press connector to connect the induction coils and battery to the circuit board rather than being soldered. This is an interesting manufacturing choice as this method is usually used in wearables with bigger form factors and smartphones so that the batteries can be replaced. Then again, the disassembly proved the smart ring is irreparable. Hence, this design approach is rather baffling.

It's not only the Galaxy Ring that can't be fixed

The Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Buds 3/Pro (review) are not the only recent wearables discovered to be unrepairable. Google confirmed the Pixel Watch 3 has a replacement-only policy once damaged. Instead, the internet search giant encourages Pixel Watch users to purchase a Preferred Pixel warranty.

While manufacturers continue to improve sustainability on smartphones, the predicament for wearables seems to go the the opposite direction. It’s unclear when we will see smart rings and smartwatches that won’t end up in landfills as electronic waste after their serviceable life.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Ring being irrepairable? Does this encourage you to skip buying the smart ring? We want to hear your opinion.