Samsung is widely anticipated to fully unveil the Galaxy Ring on July 10 at its Unpacked in Paris . Ahead of the event, the key health tracking features of the smart ring have been seemingly revealed, indicating it would mirror many core features on the Galaxy Watch .

While the South Koreans have teased the Galaxy Ring a few times, most of the features and specifications of the smart ring are still unknown. Fortunately, we don't need to wait until the event next week to learn how the wearable should be supposed to work as its key tracking features have already been discovered.

What are the key tracking features of Samsung's Galaxy Ring

As discovered by Android Authority, the latest Samsung Health mobile app brings new features pertaining to the Galaxy Ring. While they are hidden, the publication managed to activate them.

Basically and shown on the screenshots of different sections on the app, the Galaxy Ring will be able to read your heart rate and stress level on-demand, and likely an option for continuous monitoring of the two vitals. While there is no mention of blood oxygen or SpO2, it's safe to say this may also be on the cards as a basic tracking tool.

The Samsung Health app has hidden features associated with the Galaxy Ring. / © Android Authority

In addition, the Galaxy Ring is also sporting temperature sensor where it will measure your temperature periodically throughout the day. You will be able to view the chart from the mobile app. But at the same time, the metric will be used to accurately predict menstrual or period cycle for women.

Another Galaxy Watch feature that is coming on the Galaxy Ring is a snore detection. However, this is described to only work if you have a paired nearby Galaxy smartphone, which is how the feature operates on the Galaxy Watch. With that, the vitals recorded by the ring could be utilized with the handset to create an in-depth and more reliable insight into your sleep and detect snores.

View and manage Samsung Health data of a family member

Separately, the outlet also discovered the Samsung Health app will have a feature to share and monitor your family's health data. For example, a user can view and process the data of a family member captured through the app. A separate report or insight is given using these data.

For privacy and security reasons, there are necessary permissions before data is shared to you. There are safeguards in place as well, like the data will be removed after a certain period of inactivity.

It was not confirmed if these are exclusive features arriving to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Plus, it's unclear yet if all or which listed features of the Samsung Health app will make it to the definitive version once the Galaxy Ring and new Galaxy Watch 7 are available.